South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

A bridge to the future at Illaroo farm

Updated June 16 2022 - 4:27am, first published 12:11am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Uncle Tom Moore and Minister for Aboriginal Affairs Ben Franklin unveil a commemoration of the newly rebuilt Bill Moore Bridge.

A milestone has been reached as the Shoalhaven community continues to heal from the devastating 2020 bushfires with the completion of the new Bill Moore Bridge.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.