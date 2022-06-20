Sanctuary Point students lead community food drive

Students of Sanctuary Point Public School have donated more than 400 pantry essentials to community members in need, completing their first school-wide food drive.
The school's student representative council (SRC), supported by teacher Tim Jasprizza, has been hard at work all week collecting items for Bay and Basin Community Resources (BBCR).
Every class has gotten on board with some encouragement from SRC members; at least one item was donated by every student in attendance on Friday, June 17, and some were even ahead of the game by making early donations during the week.
Mr Jasprizza said the food drive came together quickly after his students met with the BBCR team.
"We visited senior citizens at Bay and Basin Community Resources earlier in the year, and they suggested how we could get involved with some of our fundraising," he said.
"Karen spoke to us about the real need for food assistance in the Shoalhaven, and the SRC really took to that idea of a food drive coming in to winter."
Members of the SRC spoke to the Register ahead of their big donation day.
The young leaders were eager to share their progress, and explain why they were running the food drive.
School captain Kyden Moon, year six, said the students were motivated to help in a practical way.
"There are people in our community who don't have much or are less fortunate - so we wanted to help out the community a little bit," he said.
"We had the idea [for the food drive] about three weeks ago, and then started planning what we were going to do. So we put up posters and told every class about it.
"We wanted to collect anything with a long life - stuff that can be stored in a cupboard for a long time and not go off."
Students have donated all kinds of staples from tinned tuna, beans, and vegetables, to handy supplies including flour.
Student councillor Summer Hilton, year five, said they were even thinking of families' four legged members.
"I decided to donate some canned dog food - my dog is very well looked after and we thought she could spare some for other families," she said.
Jorja reports across the Eurobodalla and Shoalhaven, for the Bay Post and South Coast Register. Previously, she was a journalist in outback Queensland.
