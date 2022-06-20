South Coast Register
Sanctuary Point students lead community food drive

By Jorja McDonnell
Updated June 21 2022 - 3:38am, first published June 20 2022 - 11:00pm
BIG COLLECTION: Kayden Moon, Zoe Ellis, and Summer Hilton of Sanctuary Point Public School are part of the team running the school's first food drive. Picture: Jorja McDonnell

Students of Sanctuary Point Public School have donated more than 400 pantry essentials to community members in need, completing their first school-wide food drive.

