Shoalhaven Mariners hit aces in Tamworth

The Shoalhaven Mariners headed to Tamworth to participate in the June Long Weekend Tournament and showed mighty heart and skill.
It has been a slow start to 2022 for the Mariners who have struggled to even get on the field this year with the torrid weather consistently destroying grounds all across the Illawarra league.
So it was a positive sign to see the baseballers actually be able to flex their skills for once.
The Mariners had a variety of results over the weekend, let's catch you up on how they did.
Saturday June 11 was the first day of matches with Shoalhaven unfortunately going down in both of them.
The first against the Muppets from Sydney, which they lost 12-6. James Lee had a single to left field and a double base hit to centre field, along with Zac Douglas having a double to left field.
Douglas and Emmi Lee were credited for their great pitching, with standout fielding from Lee, and Danny Erenshaw.
Next up was the Sydney Deadsters who took out the win 8-4, highlighted for the Mariners by Andrew Provest having an infield single hit.
Bianca Cotter had a single to centre field while Bruce Jones hit a home run out to centre field. James Lee pitched an outstanding four innings with five strikeouts.
The Mariners however, came out prepared the next day ready to make a statement and they did so winning two out of their three matches.
Game one against the Carlo Carnivals saw Shoalhaven walk away with the 10-2 victory. They had some outstanding batting with four home runs for the game.
Bruce Jones hit the first out to right field, James Lee hitting his to left field, Zac Douglas also notched a single to left field. Andrew Provest pitched the full game taking 10 strikeouts, Wade Erenshaw had some great fielding on first base and Danny Erenshaw did a great job with his catching duties.
Shoalhaven were unfortunately dispatched in their next match against a strong Central Coast side, 18-6.
Bruce Jones managed to hit a home run to right field while single hits went to Danny Erenshaw, Matt Moore and Zac Douglas who had three from three.
Pitching duties were shared between Emmi Lee, Bianca Cotter (who had two strikeouts) and Ben Quiney.
The Shoalies effort was punctuated by an incredible diving fly foul catch made by Danny Erenshaw.
However the Mariners were not down as they responded with a win in their next match against the Braves Travelball, winning 10-5.
Great team batting fueled the side with single hits going to Danny Erenshaw, Bianca Cotter, James Lee, Zac Douglas, Clinton Towell (2) and Matt Moore (3).
A nice double to leftfield went to Antony Lee with Zac Douglas hitting a home run to leftfield. Douglas pitched the whole game with one strikeout and Clinton Towill completed the catching duties. Lee was credited for having a great game at short stop.
The Shoalies capped off the weekend with one more win on the Monday over the Benchwarmers, 7-1.
The last match of the tournament proved to be the most relaxed, with the team yet again showcasing their strong batting across the paddock.
Singles went to Clinton Towill (2), Emmi Lee (2), Zac Douglas, James Lee (3), Antony Lee (3), Chris Keith, Bruce Jones, and Ben Quinny (3).
Doubles went to Clinton Towill and Bruce Jones.
The Most Valuable Player of the tournament was awarded to Clinton Towill for his consistent and strong performances.
The Mariners can be proud of their results over the weekend and their great play should be a sign of things to come for the side when they finally take the pitch at home in the Shoalhaven.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
