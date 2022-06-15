South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

Shoalhaven Mariners hit aces in Tamworth

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
Updated June 15 2022 - 7:48am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BACK ON PITCH: The Mariners (Pictured) had a fantastic long weekend in Tamworth. Picture: Kerrie Raymond.

The Shoalhaven Mariners headed to Tamworth to participate in the June Long Weekend Tournament and showed mighty heart and skill.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Baker

Sam Baker

Journalist

Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.