Bulldogs look to win second straight in clash with Jets

The Milton-Ulladulla Bulldogs put forth a mammoth effort last Saturday against the Shellharbour Sharks to win their first game of the season.
With the side winning in style on their home ground, 36-20, in front of a happy crowd.
Advertisement
READ MORE:
The side is now the only Shoalhaven Group Seven team to record a win so far this year, with both the Nowra-Bomaderry Jets and Berry-Shoalhaven Heads Magpies, still searching for their first victory.
While the Bulldogs were winless before last weekend, the side had been praised by many other teams for their supreme effort and tough gritty defense.
Now with this first win under their belt the Bulldogs will look to build on the momentum in their clash against the Jets this weekend.
It is set to be an extra firey match with the Jets also seeing it as a great opportunity to get in the win column this season after a tough start.
The Bulldogs were able to put together a full 80 minutes last match, something they haven't been able to do the last two seasons.
Not once did they take their foot of the gas and we were finally able to see what this side looked like at their full potential.
There's talent across the park, no doubt.
The size and physicality of prop Paul Thornton is a monster match-up for most teams, the crafty play of five-eighth Luke Millard is always pretty dynamite and centre Cody Roach continues to be consistent for the Dogs.
If the Bulldogs are again able to put together a full eighty minutes again, then they'll be a side who will really give the top teams a run for their money throughout the rest of the season.
For the Nowra-Bomaderry Jets there has also been a number of positive signs despite what the record says.
No better evidence was in their narrow loss to third seed Jamberoo, where they were almost able to steal the game on their home field, with their kicking game looking never better.
However next round they went on to lose 12-30 against the Stingrays.
Unfortunately for the Jets, the biggest problem this year has been consistency.
You never know which side is going to show up each week.
They can definitely put points on the board, but most of the Jets losses have come as a result of their defense.
Advertisement
Their ability to hold down their line has been shaky, they have the talent to be good on both sides but whether it's a problem of communication or discipline, it just hasn't clicked this year.
But between wing Braydon Walsh, The Quinlan brothers (Adam and Kurt), second rower Tyson Simpson and wing Kieran Brandon, there's another talent when working together to give any side a tough game.
This match-up between the Bulldogs and Jets will be interesting as the Dogs star on the defensive end, while the Jets could be seen to be the stronger offensive unit.
Who will be able to break through on both ends? We'll just have to wait and see.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.