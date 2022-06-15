South Coast Register

Chris Stilling races the seventh in Bega Valley Rally

By Raine O'Keeffe
Updated June 15 2022 - 7:49am, first published 2:21am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Top 10: Ulladulla's Chris Stilling and Tim Batten finished seventh overall in the Bega Valley Rally in their Mitsubishi Lancer Evo on the weekend. Pictures: Raine O'Keeffe.

A number of Shoalhaven driver-navigator duos have taken on the Bega Valley rally over the weekend.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.