A number of Shoalhaven driver-navigator duos have taken on the Bega Valley rally over the weekend.
The top finishers of the visiting crews was Ulladulla Simply Music Management rally team of Chris Stillling and Tim Batten who started at 36th on the ladder, but quickly moved up the 75-car field to finish seventh outright.
They also won first place ACT series and first place 4WD NSW Clubman and second outright NSW Clubman as well as fifth 4WD in the NSW championship aboard a Mitsubishi EVO 7.
This was Stilling's first event behind the wheel of a 4WD class car and he quickly got into the rhythm after finishing stage one in sixth place outright.
Tomerong's Ron McKinnon with brother Steve as co-driver starting car 55 almost did not finish the gruelling two-day event after their Lancer sustained a flat tyre on the second last stage and losing rear brakes on the final stage of the event in wet and slippery conditions.
At the start of the last stage Ron said his aim was to "just finish what I started" and despite the mechanical issues, managed just that advancing their ladder position to finish in 28th.
Shoalhaven and Kiama Districts Auto Club president, Peter Ewing, with co-driver Anna Ritson after starting car 48 aboard a Subaru finished in 20th place.
Held over two days with opening stages on Bega's Shire roads, the competition soon moved south towards Eden, but blustery winds began to blow in as drivers got to grips with night stages.
The conditions had deteriorated overnight to gale force winds by Sunday morning and two stages were cancelled as a result with fallen trees and debris impacting some of the later legs.
As rain began to pelt down the Valley Rally showed some teeth with a high attrition rate on the drivers with 39 of the 75 cars failing to complete all three heats.
Shoalhaven drivers were among those having to retire including Joshua Redhead whose ride was brought to a premature end suring special stage seven after going 'offroad' in his Mitsubishi Lancer.
Tony Sullens and co-driver Kaylie Newell took out four stage wins on their way to winning the event outright and first 4WD team.
Riley Walters with co-driver Andrew Crowley finished second outright giving Walters enough points to retain his NSW Championship series lead on 157 points ahead of Sullens, who moved up to second place in the series on 149 points.
The fastest-finishing 2WD and third placed overall was Brendan Reeves and Kate Catford in a Datsun 1600 which also provided them a top finish of the NSW Clubman cars.
Reeves drove consistently throughout the event pushing the Datsun to its limits.
The next round of the NSW Rally Series will run at the Rally of the Bay in Batemans Bay on August 13.
