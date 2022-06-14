South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

Lions continue to hunt their pray, downing Jets to win third straight

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
June 14 2022 - 5:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DOMINANT: The Gerringong Lions hit 40 points for the third straight game, as they chalk up another two points. Picture: Brian Scott.

The Gerringong Lions have made it three straight Group Seven victories following a 44-16 win over the Nowra-Bomaderry Jets at Michael Cronin Oval on Saturday afternoon.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Baker

Sam Baker

Journalist

Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.