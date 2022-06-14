Lions continue to hunt their pray, downing Jets to win third straight

The Gerringong Lions have made it three straight Group Seven victories following a 44-16 win over the Nowra-Bomaderry Jets at Michael Cronin Oval on Saturday afternoon.
Powered by an Alexander Weir first half hat-trick, the Lions led 22-6 at halftime and went on to break the 40-point barrier for the third straight week, evidence of the sides lethal attack.
The Jets did all they could to hang with the Lions, but Gerringong's attack proved too powerful for the visitors who continue to search for their first win of the season.
It was Weir who opened the scoring, crashing over close to the ruck after Corey Grigg put the Lions on the attack.
Jake Taylor converted and the Lions led 6-0 in the opening five minutes.
Soon after it was Grigg who extended the Lions lead when he again cut through the Jet's defence.
Taylor added the conversion and the Lions led 12-0.
The score remained that way until the 20-minute-mark when Weir grabbed his second, this time diving over off a Rixon Russell off-load and the Lions led 16-0.
Just as the Lions looked in full control the Jets managed to hit back.
Centre Brayden Omoeboh skipped around the Lions' defence and crossed under the posts, with Braydon Walsh knocking over the conversion to make it 16-6.
While the Jets were given a glimmer of hope, Weir soon put the Lions back in complete control as he again terrorised the Jets' goal line defence and crashed over for his third.
Taylor added the conversion and the Lions held a 22-6 lead that would stand until the break.
Gerringong wasted no time in extending their lead after the break and were soon on the attack thanks to a Joel Doosey break.
A shift to the right then sent centre Hamish Holland over out wide, with Taylor subsequently adding the sideline conversion, and the score now read 28-6.
The Jets kept fighting however and soon trimmed the lead through Walsh who picked up a deflected pass and dived over in the corner to make it 28-10.
Gerringong didn't let the Jets get any closer though and had their next try through skipper Nathan Ford who proved too strong for the defence to close the line.
Taylor yet again kicked a beauty and the Lions lead 34-10 with just over 15 minutes remaining.
Jets' veteran Ben Wellington produced a fine individual effort to keep the score respectable, with Walsh adding his second conversion to make it 34-16.
The Lions kept coming though and Denver Ford was the next to join the party when he picked up a grubber and dove over out wide.
Replacement Beau Doosey then picked up a loose ball and crossed the line one minute before full-time, with Taylor again converting to round out the score at 44-16.
The Lions will now look to make it four wins on the trot when they take on Berry next Saturday, while the Jets will continue to hunt for their first win against Milton-Ulladulla.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
