Bundanon announces 'Parallel Landscapes' exhibition next month

Bundanon today announced their season two program for 2022 with some exciting events right around the corner.
Titled 'Parallel Landscapes' the newest program will present four distinct artistic approaches to the Shoalhaven environment and wider Australian bush, all on display at the recently opened Bundanon Art Museum.
The program explores different ways to view the natural world, ranging from the historical to the contemporary.
The exhibitions are;
Parallel Landscapes reflects Bundanon's central vision, as established by the Boyd family when gifting the property to the public in 1993 - to foster an appreciation for and understanding of landscape and art.
Curated by Barry Pearce, 'Landscape of the Soul' explores a lifetime of landscape paintings by Arthur Boyd and returns to Bundanon after touring nationally, with works largely drawn from Bundanon's collection.
Presented alongside new artist commissions, the history and legacy of the Collection will be brought to life through diverse perspectives and methods of engaging with the landscape.
'The Hidden' is an immersive work of sound and imagery, created in residence at Bundanon by composer and musician William Barton, and filmmaker Tim Georgeson.
This new commission, filled with striking images of shadows and light, didgeridoo and voice, resonates with spirits evoked from the natural world.
'The River and the Sea' celebrates the paintings of Yuin artist Reuben Ernest Brown (Uncle Ben Brown 1928-2009), who was creating work at a similar time to Boyd.
A strong local advocate for connection to culture, Brown depicts animals, birds, trees and the built environment with vibrant colour and joy.
"We are delighted to present the Bundanon Collection in its new home for the first time since the Art Museum's opening," CEO, Rachel Kent said.
"Alongside commissions by talented contemporary artists Tim Georgeson and William Barton, and Yuin artist Reuben Ernest Brown."
"We invite our audience to experience art in the context of the surrounding Shoalhaven landscape."
Executive Chef, Doug Innes-Will will create a signature dish for the Season, inspired by Arthur Boyd's 'Fish and Crucifixion, 1993, oil on canvas, from Bundanon's Collection.
The Ramox Cafe will feature seasonal menus, with quality produce sourced from around the Shoalhaven region.
To find out about the upcoming program and further events throughout the year, click here.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
