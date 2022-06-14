Emergency service workers of the region celebrated at awards ceremony

The Emergency Services workers of the Shoalhaven were acknowledged last week for their continued hard work at an awards ceremony at Shoalhaven Heads.
The Shoalhaven Emergency Services Community Awards (SESCA) is the only event in the state that recognises NSW Emergency Service personnel, as well as NSW Police in a combined awards program.
Advertisement
Run by the four Rotary Clubs in the Shoalhaven - Berry, Bomaderry, Milton-Ulladulla and Nowra, this ceremony presents individual awards to members of all notable emergency service branches within the region.
Detective Sergeant Ryan Sheaff was presented with the award for NSW Police.
Sheaff was commended for his work and focus on tackling the issue of domestic violence within the Shoalhaven region.
Ulladulla's Tracy Provest was recognised for her tremendous work ethic for the local SES, being credited for doubling the memberships at her local branch and really helping to assist young people into the line of work.
Marine Rescue's Karen Lowry was awarded with the MR Award for her long-time advocacy and support for her local group, with her promotional efforts really helping to grow the Shoalhaven chapter with memberships rising from 15-50.
Stephen Townsend was presented the NSW Rural Fire award.
Sean Doohan won for Fire + Rescue NSW
Finally Matthew Potter was recognised with the NSW Ambulance award.
In the 'Officer of the Year' awards, Ryan Sheaff won for Police, Sean Doohan won for the salaried worker category and Karen Lowry won for the volunteer worker category.
The Emergency Service Agency winners will be eligible to go forward as nominees for the respective State Awards; while the winner in the Police categories go into the State Rotary Police Awards.
Congratulations to all of the winners and thank you to all the workers who serve the Shoalhaven Region.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.