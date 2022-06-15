South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News
Things to Do
What's on

What's on in the Shoalhaven this week

JM
By Jorja McDonnell
Updated June 15 2022 - 7:14am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WHAT'S ON: Events for adventurers, literature lovers, and arts fanatics are happening in the Shoalhaven this week. Pictures: supplied.

On the water

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jorja McDonnell

Journalist

Jorja reports across the Eurobodalla and Shoalhaven, for the Bay Post and South Coast Register. Previously, she was a journalist in outback Queensland.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.