What's on in the Shoalhaven this week

On the water
FOCK: Festival of Canoe and Kayak
Keen paddlers are being called to Kangaroo Valley for a brand new festival celebrating all things canoe and kayak. FOCK - the Festival of Canoe and Kayak - is offering a family-friendly paddling scavenger hunt, a fancy black tie sunset paddle, an on-water concert (only viewable from your kayak or canoe), a world record attempt at the longest line of canoes and kayaks, and much more. It's all happening on June 17-19. Tickets and more information can be found on the FOCK website.
Last hurrah
Bomo RSL's last disco
Before the Bomaderry RSL changes hands, the beloved venue is having one last hurrah. On Friday night (June 17), have a last Dance with Chance at the 70s/80s themed disco - featuring local favourite DJ Chance Hanlon, and a $1000 raffle. Karaoke more your speed? Drop in on Saturday night (June 18). Or front up on Sunday (June 19) for your second chance to win in the $1000 super Sunday raffle.
Dance spectacular
Three
It is the mesmerising and ambitious triple bill that has critics raving. Australasian Dance Collective will unleash three highly anticipated works from renowned choreographers Jack Lister, Melanie Lane and Hofesh Shechter. Catch one of Australia's most exciting dance companies as it bursts into Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre this Friday, June 17. Curtains up at 11.30am. For tickets, go online on visit the box office.
Library Lovers
Author talk and more
Shoalhaven library members are in for a treat this month, with virtual events beaming directly into their homes. First up is Maya Linnell, in conversation with thriller writer Adele Parks, Gardening Australia's Phil Dudman, and Emily Hartman of the Redland City Library. They will talk all things books, gardening, and cooking - and members can get involved in a Q&A with the experts. Happening June 15, 7pm - as your local library for more details.
Coming up
Sydney Symphony Orchestra
Musicians of the Sydney Symphony are paying homage to JS Bach, master of the baroque style, and the great composers he inspired. In one opulent hour, the orchestra will perform CPE Bach's 'Symphony in A', JS Bach's 'Concerto for Oboe and Violin', and Mendelssohn's 'String Symphony No. 7' - the latter being inspired by both Bachs, along with Mozart and Haydn. Catch the glorious works being performed at Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre on Friday, Jun 24, at 8pm. For tickets, go online or visit the box office.
Coming up
Beer and Barbecue festival
Craft beer, live music, food trucks, and more - the South Coast's newest festival is here, bringing out the best craft beer from local, Sydney and Canberra breweries, plus mouth-watering barbecue trucks! Located in Huskisson at White Sands Park, the festival features live music and family friendly activities on the shores of Jervis Bay. Happening Saturday, June 25, from 12pm. Book your tickets online - kids under 18 enter free.
Coming up
Come Fly With Us
Get set for takeoff with the Shoalhaven City Concert Band, as they embark on a musical journey with special guest conductor Ryley Gillen. Come Fly With Us will bring together a wide range of music, from jazz standards like "Do Nothin' Til You Hear From Me" to "Caravan" from the musical Sophisticated Ladies; from traditional songs like "Danny Boy" to modern children's classic movie music such as "Colours of the Wind" from Pocahontas and "Selections from Disney/Pixar's UP". it is sure to suit all ages and tastes. Coming up on Sunday, June 26, at the Berry School of Arts. Book your tickets online.
Jorja reports across the Eurobodalla and Shoalhaven, for the Bay Post and South Coast Register. Previously, she was a journalist in outback Queensland.
