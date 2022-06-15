What's on in the Shoalhaven this week

Get set for takeoff with the Shoalhaven City Concert Band, as they embark on a musical journey with special guest conductor Ryley Gillen. Come Fly With Us will bring together a wide range of music, from jazz standards like "Do Nothin' Til You Hear From Me" to "Caravan" from the musical Sophisticated Ladies; from traditional songs like "Danny Boy" to modern children's classic movie music such as "Colours of the Wind" from Pocahontas and "Selections from Disney/Pixar's UP". it is sure to suit all ages and tastes. Coming up on Sunday, June 26, at the Berry School of Arts. Book your tickets online.