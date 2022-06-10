They've been thrown "a few curveballs" through their preparation but Illawarra coach Sean Barrett feels his side's chances of hoisting the Caldwell Cup remain as strong as any this weekend.
Having dealt with various unavailabilities heading into the two-day Country Championships carnival, the Illawarriors were hit with a further blow this week, key men Aisake Tuevu (broken arm) and Country rep Dane Nethery (knee) forced to withdraw due to injury.
Wet weather has also limited time on the training paddock, but Barrett's confident he has the right blend of youth and experience to give the Cup a shake.
"We've had some plans thrown out the window with grounds being unavailable due to weather, which is fine, we've done what we can do," Barrett said.
"I've spoken to some of the other coaches and guys out west have to travel two and three hours to get to their training, so we're all in a similar boat.
"We've done enough to be very competitive. The guys know what's in front of them, the new guys have really bought into the program. We're all pulling in the right direction.
"We've got a really good forward pack that was the basis of last year's pack and we've probably got a bit more strength off the bench than we had last year.
"I'm more than happy with the guys I'll have on the bus."
Claiming the trophy on Sunday will be no mean feat having been placed in a 'pool of death' alongside Newcastle Hunter and defending champions Central West, taking on the former at 11am Saturday and the latter at 2pm.
All sides will be in action on Sunday, but the day-one fortunes will determine what prize they're playing for when games shift to the full 80-minute format.
"We've got a hard pool but my attitude is you don't win anything until you've beaten everyone," Barrett said.
"You can't be over-complicating things. Rugby can be a game where you try to do too much, but we've got a simple game plan with a couple of variations.
"It'll be a territory and possession game as it always is and I think, with our halves, we'll be able to run these guys off their feet. We'll get some really good contributions off our bench where we won't miss a beat.
"A lot has to go right for you but, if we play well, we understand our roles in the team and we're blessed with no injuries, we'll make a good account of ourselves."
With preparations limited, Barrett will lean heavily on his seasoned performers, in particular co-captain Paul Tuala, who'll draw the curtain on his stellar rep career on Sunday.
It's a bit of a last dance scenario and it's been on our minds to send him out a winner.- - Sean Barrett
"It's Paulie Tuala's last campaign for Illawarra, so emotionally that's something important for us," Barrett said.
"He's told the squad that this is it and he wants to go out a winner. It's a bit of a last dance scenario and it's been on our minds to send him out a winner.
'He's been such a great servant for Illawarra Rugby and for Uni and he's co-captain there with Tommy Baker, who's been there a lot of years.
"He's lifted the Caldwell Cup a couple of times and is just that cool, calm, collected guy that can steer us around. Those guys are repeat performers in our leadership group which is good.
"Hopefully we can set ourselves to play 80 minutes on Sunday for a chance at the silverware."
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
