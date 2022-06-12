Berry's Phillip Garling awarded with AM for service to the energy, construction and infrastructure industry

Berry's Phillip Garling has been appointed as a Member of the Order of Australia, being recognised for his significant service to the energy, construction and infrastructure services throughout the country.
Mr Garling said the recognition was an incredibly "humbling" experience and one he's very grateful for.
"You are always going to think there's others who deserve it a lot more than you, but it's a very nice recognition," he said.
"I always have said that my career could be summarised by saying I've always been in the right place at the right time."
Mr Garling has worked in the energy, construction, infrastructure and investment sectors for more than 40 years, noting the variety of roles he's undertaken helping to keep his work "fresh" and always presenting a "new challenge" to undertake.
After graduating from the University of Sydney with a bachelor of building, Mr Garling began his career at Lend Lease Capital Services where he worked for 22 years.
"The reason I stayed there for so long was the fact that every two years they would give me a job I didn't know how to do, it always provided me a new challenge."
At the turn of the century, Garling worked with the Royal Commission to help develop a blueprint for enhancing the trade industry with multi-faceted skills, with an aim of further progressing the careers of blue collar workers.
"If you've got the skills you can do it, is the way we thought," he said.
"This way of thinking helped remove a lot of the demarcation throughout the industry...it helped to further the career path for all those in trades in increasing their skills and therefore pay over time"
The structure that Mr Garling and his team advocated for was then adopted by the whole industry, which he said was "very rewarding", especially with it basically being the same system that's still implemented today.
He said at the time of the changes there were large amounts of "undesirable practices" turning off young graduates from pursuing the field, so Mr Garling regards the changes as a highlight of his career.
Garling then moved into the role of Global Head of Infrastructure for AMP Capital Investors, just as private investment in public infrastructure began to come to forefront in Australia.
Working in a project called the Prospect Water Treatment Plant, Garling spent over 12 months modelling the risk allocation between the private and governments sectors.
"The model that we used has been adopted by all private sector investment in infrastructure and it was great to help lay the foundation for that," he said.
At AMP Capital, Mr Garling worked in infrastructure funds management where he travelled to branches all across the globe.
It was following this role he found himself stepping into the energy sector, which has culminated in his role now as chairman of Energy Queensland, after several years working as non-executive director of Network NSW, which was formed when Ausgrid, Endeavour Energy and Essential Energy merged in July 2012.
Being the chairman of Energy Queensland is no small task with it being the largest government owned corporation in the country with $27 billion worth of assets.
"It's really exciting to be involved in the energy sector right now as there is an enormous amount happening," he said.
"There's going to be more change in the next five years than there has been in the last 30."
"It's all very exciting and it's going to bring with it new challenges, but I'm always excited by something new to tackle."
Mr Garling said he was honoured by the recognition and acknowledged the others who have helped shape his career path along the way.
"I feel honoured to have received this recognition, I'm sorry both my parents aren't here to witness it because I know they'd be very thrilled," he said.
"I've been working for a long time across a number of different sectors and a lot of fantastic people have lifted me up along the way that deserve just as much recognition."
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
