South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

Jamberoo and Warilla blockbuster headline Group Seven round five catch-up

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
June 10 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TITANS CLASH: Jamberoo's utility back Dean Watling (Pictured) in Jamberoos 42-10 victory over Warilla last season. Picture: David Hall.

The Warilla-Lake South Gorillas and Jamberoo Superoos, both boasting 5-1 starts to the Group 7 season, will headline catch up play this weekend.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Baker

Sam Baker

Journalist

Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.