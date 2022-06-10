Uniting's Symons House in Nowra to open

Uniting NSW/ACT will celebrate the official opening of its newest retirement living development - Uniting Nowra Symons House on Thursday 16 June.
Uniting Head of Village Services, Keith Morgan, said the completion of Uniting Nowra Symons House represented an important milestone in Uniting's history.
"The 30-apartment complex is designed to help maintain the independence of residents without worrying about continued upkeep of a family home," Mr Morgan said.
"The 30 new independent living apartments complement the existing Uniting services in the area and include Retirement and Independent Living, Residential Aged Care, Home and Community Care and Counselling and Mediation services.
"The Uniting Church has a rich history and contribution within in the Shoalhaven community and has always recognised the need to support older Australians with accommodation and care."
Member for Gilmore, Fiona Phillips, said Nowra Symons House was a true asset for Nowra.
"It shows Uniting NSW/ACT's continued commitment to the region and importantly allows people to age in place. I am thrilled to see many of our much-loved elderly people enjoying living in Nowra Symons House," Ms Phillips said.
The symbolic 'cutting of the ribbon' will be conducted by Kay and Roslyn, the daughters of Verna Symons, who the village is named after.
Uniting Director of Property and Housing, Simon Furness, said Nowra Symons House includes six new affordable housing apartments for seniors to meet the needs of households requiring targeted support services and older people at risk of homelessness.
"As a community service provider, Uniting NSW/ACT is also focused on providing essential community and housing support as part of our developments," Mr Furness said.
"Uniting is proud to be part of helping to provide affordable housing and homelessness solutions. We support more government action to address this issue, including more investment in social housing and more targeted support services for older people at risk of homelessness.
"This is a fantastic example of Uniting using its property portfolio to provide quality accommodation for people from all stages of life, including vulnerable communities."
"The development is a part of a continuum of care that creates ease of access between Uniting's services including residential aged care and home and community care.
"Uniting Symons House will further strengthen connection to community while creating outstanding and affordable seniors living for local residents to age in their local community.
For more information about our newest retirement living developments please visit uniting.org.
