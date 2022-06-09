Bestselling Aussie authors are virtually dropping in to the Shoalhaven this June

Shoalhaven library members are in for a treat this month, with virtual events beaming some of Australia's best selling authors directly into their homes.
First up is Maya Linnell, in conversation with a selection of fascinating writers, lifestyle experts, and librarians from across the country in her monthly Library Lovers session.
Ms Linnell is an acclaimed romance author in her own right and a former journalist, now based in country Victoria; her latest novel is coming out this month.
She will chat to thriller writer Adele Parks, Gardening Australia's Phil Dudman, and Emily Hartman of the Redland City Library on June 15, at 7pm.
The light hearted conversations will talk all things books, gardening, and cooking - and members can get involved in a Q&A with the experts.
On June 28 (also at 7pm), Brisbane-based author Ben Hobson will host his monthly Ben's Book Club.
This month's book is Loveland by Robert Lukins, who will join Mr Hobson to discuss his compelling, compassionate and profoundly moving new novel.
Loveland is currently available to Shoalhaven Library members with no waitlist.
At book club, members will also have the chance to join a Q&A with both Ben and Robert.
The virtual events for library members are brought to the Shoalhaven by OverDrive, the local libraries' provider of e-books and audio books.
To find out more about virtual library events, or sign up as a member, contact Shoalhaven Libraries.
