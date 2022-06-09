Arrests made after police car allegedly rammed

A woman and a man have been charged following a vehicle pursuit on the South Coast in the early hours of Thursday morning.
The pursuit was initiated about 1.15am (Thursday 9 June 2022), after the driver of a Holden Rodeo ute allegedly did not stop as directed in Bomaderry for a random breath test.
Officers attached to South Coast Police District activated lights and sirens and began following the utility through the streets of Bomaderry and North Nowra, finally entering Wingello Place.
Officers will allege the driver of the ute deliberately accelerated towards them, hitting the police vehicle.
The driver and two passengers then allegedly fled on foot, but all three were arrested shortly after.
The driver, a 33-year-old woman, was taken to Nowra Police Station where she was charged with police pursuit - not stop - drive dangerously, drive while licence application refused - second offence, use etc offensive weapon to prevent lawful detention etc, and breach of bail.
Two men, aged 30 and 31, were arrested and also taken to Nowra Police Station. The older man was charged over an outstanding warrant for alleged domestic violence offences.
The man and woman were both refused bail to appear in Nowra Local Court today (Thursday 9 June 2022).
The younger man was released without charge.
The driver of the police vehicle suffered suspected bruising when allegedly struck but has not sought further treatment.
