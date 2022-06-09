South Coast Register

Sussex junior league stars shine bright in Origin visit

Jacob McMaster
By Jacob McMaster
Updated June 9 2022 - 3:05am, first published 1:23am
Ten students from the Sussex Inlet Public School have enjoyed the time of their life, playing rugby league in front of 80,000 roaring fans at the State of Origin on Wednesday night.

