Workshop to support disability home-making

A special 'My Home, My Way' workshop will run in Nowra next month aimed at helping people with disability find innovative ways to make their home their own.
Organisers said home is an integral part of life and moving into a home of your own is an aspiration for all of us, providing security, privacy, comfort and control, and reflects who we are.
However, when many adults with disability move out of their family home, their new home is often designed by others providing little control over decisions that most people take for granted. They frequently don't have the choice to live where and with whom they want.
To help address this, Resourcing Inclusive Communities (RIC), an initiative of Family Advocacy NSW, is running the 'My Home, My Way' project, which aims to explore individualised and innovative ways people with disability have created their own home, whilst getting the support they need.
RIC will hold an all-day workshop on July 5 from 9am to 4.30pm at the Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre.
The workshop will provide an extensive introduction on how to support individualised living arrangements for a person with disability. It was created with input from people and families who have shared their experiences, and will feature a local family.
The workshop will cover what it's like for people with disability to live with: a host family, or a friend, housemate or sibling as well in their own home surrounded by a strong network.
Part of the workshop will also include brainstorm ideas on strategies to address fears, making a personalised vision for your home and options on housing and creativity to support your needs.
This workshop is for people with disability, their families and advocates. It will be of particular interest for parents thinking about how their son or daughter might move into and thrive in a home they call their own.
The cost is $50 (people with disability and families) and $75 (professionals and allies). This includes morning tea, lunch and afternoon tea. If cost is a barrier please contact Resourcing Inclusive Communities on 1800 774 764 to discuss options.
To register visit www.ric.org.au/events/
