Look out: refreshed road safety campaign tells pedestrians to look up from their phones

Pedestrians distracted by their mobile phones are the target of a refreshed road safety campaign from Transport for NSW and Shoalhaven City Council.
The Look Out Before You Step Out campaign aims to educate pedestrians to take an extra moment before crossing a road, as well as choosing safe times and places to cross - particularly on higher risk urban roads.
Brightly coloured footpath stickers are being placed at crossings across the Shoalhaven to catch pedestrian's attention and remind them about road safety.
The message is simple: look out before you step out, it could save your life.
Shoalhaven City Council Mayor Amanda Findley said the campaign is a reminder for to be aware of your surroundings.
"It is really important to be in the moment, take a look around, and make safe decisions," she said.
"With the increase in technology use, people are becoming easily distracted and less aware of their surroundings.
"The decals are especially designed to stop people on mobile phones risking their lives by walking out into traffic without looking."
Research has shown there is an even spread of fatalities and serious injuries across all ages - from 17-year-olds to people aged 60+ - however, men make up the majority of pedestrian fatalities and serious injuries on NSW roads.
Transport for NSW has offered a series of safety tips:
The Look Out Before You Step Out campaign was first launched in 2016.
