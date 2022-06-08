Look out: refreshed road safety campaign tells pedestrians to look up from their phones

Look after yourself. Just because someone else decides to cross a road, it doesn't mean it's safe for you.

Put your phone away and remove your earphones.

Don't assume an approaching vehicle can see you, or will stop for you, even if you are using a crossing. Wait until all vehicles stop before you step off the kerb.

Avoid crossing between parked cars or at the front or back of a bus or large vehicle.

At intersections, check for turning vehicles before you step out and while you cross the road.

Always use pedestrian crossings or other pedestrian facilities if they are available.