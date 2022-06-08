Environmental Alliance speaks out on proposed Callala Bay housing development

Concerned residents of Callala Bay are set to speak out against a proposed 380-home development on their doorstep.
Members of the Callala Environmental Alliance will make a delegation to the Shoalhaven City Council meeting on Monday, to voice their concerns about development impacts on native animals.
The group's focus is on known species of gliding possums found in the area's mature forest, including the yellow-bellied and greater gliders.
Callala Environmental Alliance spokesperson Cassi Plate said that the proposal to designate a different parcel of forest for possum habitat would not work.
"These animals are territorial. If their habitat is destroyed they will die," she said.
The development proposal - submitted by Sealark Pty Ltd, part of the Halloran Trust - seeks to rezone 38 hectares of land for residential development (R1 General Residential).
Residential development would happen on the western edge of the Callala Bay village, bordering Callala Beach Road and Emmett Street, to the west of Stott Crescent.
Sealark Pty Ltdalso proposes to rezone 517 hectares of land as C2 Environmental Conservation, create a 2 hectare bushland reserve (C3 Environmental Management) for protecting endangered orchids, and establish an asset protection zone (RE1 Public Recreation) as a buffer to the residential area.
The C2 environmental zone would become part of Jervis Bay National Park.
Independent MP Justin Field has challenged the proposed rezoning, and the Biodiversity Offset scheme it falls under.
"The idea that you can offset a loss here with protection somewhere else, which in reality is never going to be developed, is no offset - that's destruction," Mr Field said.
Currently, the planning proposal remains under exhibition with the NSW Department of Planning and Environment.
The Department's Executive Director of Local and Regional Planning Malcolm McDonald previously told the Register that the proposed development could be a win-win for the area, as the Shoalhaven faces a housing crisis.
Public submissions on the plans are open until June 17.
