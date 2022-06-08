South Coast Register
Environmental Alliance speaks out on proposed Callala Bay housing development

Updated June 8 2022 - 7:29am, first published 7:00am
GLIDER HABITAT: Members of the Callala Environmental Alliance will make a delegation to the Shoalhaven City Council meeting on Monday, to voice concerns about a proposed development on current habitat for native species. Picture: supplied.

Concerned residents of Callala Bay are set to speak out against a proposed 380-home development on their doorstep.

