Nowra showground upgrade made loud and clear

Updated June 8 2022 - 4:49am, first published 3:33am
Audio overhaul: The Nowra Showground has received an almost $90,000 audio upgrade. Picture: Shoalhaven City Council.

Nowra Showground now has an improved ability to host evacuations and major community events following a NSW Government upgrade to its audio system of over $89,000.

