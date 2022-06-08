Nowra showground upgrade made loud and clear

Nowra Showground now has an improved ability to host evacuations and major community events following a NSW Government upgrade to its audio system of over $89,000.
Member for the South Coast Shelley Hancock said the investment has transformed a previously clunky public address system from one that was difficult for patrons to hear and understand to an effective means of communicating to crowds of people.
Advertisement
Read also:
"The new $89,689 public address system passed its first major test at the Nowra Show in February with flying colours so we can have full confidence if the showground is once again needed as an evacuation hub during a natural disaster," Ms Hancock said.
"A good public address system is vital for running public events at the showground, whether to announce lost children, manage an emergency or simply inform and entertain the crowd in the grandstands."
Nowra Showground is an official Evacuation Centre for the Shoalhaven region in the event of bushfires and floods, serving a vital dual purpose to its role in hosting the annual show and other events like swap meets, car shows and equestrian events.
Minister for Lands and Water Kevin Anderson said the upgrade was part of a $292,000 investment in Crown land reserves across the region that was announced in 2020 through the Crown Reserves Improvement Fund.
Mr Anderson said the latest round of funding applications closed earlier in the week, with $17 million on offer statewide to maintain and upgrade crown reserves - including showgrounds.
"The fund improves open recreational spaces, upgrades to community facilities on Crown land, and helps protect our environmental diversity."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.