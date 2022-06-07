South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

VIEW club rallies for The Smith Family winter appeal

JM
By Jorja McDonnell
Updated June 7 2022 - 10:16pm, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FUNDRAISING LADIES: Jocelyn Lavering, Mary Campey and Sarah Landow at the Mollymook View club meeting. The club is supporting The Smith Family winter appeal. Picture: Jorja McDonnell

VIEW clubs across the Shoalhaven are leading the charge for The Smith Family's annual winter appeal.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jorja McDonnell

Journalist

Jorja reports across the Eurobodalla and Shoalhaven, for the Bay Post and South Coast Register. Previously, she was a journalist in outback Queensland.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.