VIEW club rallies for The Smith Family winter appeal

VIEW clubs across the Shoalhaven are leading the charge for The Smith Family's annual winter appeal.
The region's clubs are part of a nation wide push to raise $5.4 million by June 30, for the charity's programs which provide learning and mentoring support programs to children.
Advertisement
Mollymook VIEW club's fundraising efforts are being driven by members giving what they can, and promoting the cause to the community.
VIEW, which stands for Voice Interests and Education of Women, fundraises for The Smith Family year round.
Mollymook VIEW president Mary Campey said the club members, most of whom are retired, are active in the community and well placed to support kids in need.
"We've got the time, it's our greatest asset," she said.
"Learning for Life is all about trying to keep kids at school, by funding all the essentials and extras like excursions, so they don't miss out."
The Mollymook club directly supports four children in need through The Smith Family's Learning for Life program, providing all the essentials they need from infancy through to university.
This year, The Smith Family is marking its centenary.
For 100 years it has been supporting Australian kids - from the difficult Great Depression era, to the current pandemic years which are presenting their own challenges for kids in poverty.
The Smith Family CEO Doug Taylor said their programs are vital to helping kids who are struggling in school.
"What we're seeing in this third year of the pandemic is the need is greater than ever," he said.
"Our survey found that more than half of parents and carers believe COVID is continuing to make schooling difficult for their children, with disrupted routines, illness, and mental health all key concerns.
"It's alarming that 70% of respondents said they are worried about their children's schoolwork in the future."
Currently more than 1.2 million Australian children and young people are living in poverty; The Smith Family works to improve their lives and create better futures.
To donate to The Smith Family winter appeal, visit: thesmithfamily.com.au
To join your local VIEW club, visit: view.org.au
Jorja reports across the Eurobodalla and Shoalhaven, for the Bay Post and South Coast Register. Previously, she was a journalist in outback Queensland.
Jorja reports across the Eurobodalla and Shoalhaven, for the Bay Post and South Coast Register. Previously, she was a journalist in outback Queensland.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.