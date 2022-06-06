South Coast Register
South Coast Rail Line between Kiama and Albion Park blocked

Updated June 6 2022 - 1:44am, first published 1:32am
No trains on South Coast Rail line after tree blocks tracks

No trains are running on the South Coast Rail Line between Kiama and Albion Park due to a fallen tree blocking the track at Shellharbour Junction.

