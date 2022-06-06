No trains on South Coast Rail line after tree blocks tracks

No trains are running on the South Coast Rail Line between Kiama and Albion Park due to a fallen tree blocking the track at Shellharbour Junction.
Buses have been organised to replace services but are not yet on site.
Advertisement
Read more:
Passengers are advised to allow extra travel time, listen to announcements and check information displays for service updates.
For the latest transport information, visit www.transportnsw.info
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.