Looking for something to do this June long weekend?
Well, the exciting news is that the Currarong Art Trail will be open on Saturday, June 11, between 10am-2pm so that you, your family and friends can enjoy discovering art in Currarong.
Twelve artists have decided to open their studios on the Saturday of the long weekend.
Their work is diverse and of a high artist calibre that stretches across multimedia.
Visit Studio 15 and see some of the beautiful pots and vases that Jack Middleton has been creating.
Jack was introduced to making pots when living in Mittagong some 25 years ago.
When he moved to Currarong nine years ago, Jack joined the Shoalhaven Potters and resumed his involvement with clay.
Since then, he has enjoyed attending a weekly workshop at Pyree, where he has learned about, and experimented with, glazes and different methods of firing.
Make sure you look underneath Jack's pieces for his famous signature stamped - "Jackpot".
Also, in Studio 15 you can see work done by Anne Norton.
Anne loves exploring different mark making media, including drawing with pencil, charcoal, pastel and ink, collage, watercolour, linocuts and other printing techniques.
Most recently, Anne has turned her attention to painting with acrylics.
It's free to participate in the Currarong Art Trail and no registration is required.
Just go to the website www.currarongarttrail.com.au check which artists are open and that you want to visit, download the Trail Map and plan your route around the beautiful village of Currarong.
Make this long weekend memorable by joining us on the Currarong Art Trail Saturday, June 11, between 10am-2pm. www.currarongarttrail.com.au
Robert Crawford is a senior journalist at the South Coast Register, for Australian Community Media . Everyone's got a story, what's yours? Email robert.crawford@austcommunitymedia.com.au
