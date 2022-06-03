The lives of 74 US Navy personnel who died in the collision between the US destroyer USS Frank E. Evans and Royal Australian Navy aircraft carrier HMAS Melbourne on June 3,1969 have been remembered.
A special memorial service and ceremonial sunset ceremony, hosted by the Keith Payne VC Veterans Benefit Group, has been held at Longreach, west of Nowra, to mark the anniversary of the collision on Friday afternoon.
Advertisement
The private ceremony included a number of special guests, US Marine Attache, Captain David Rivera from the US Embassy in Canberra, along with two US naval personnel, Lieutenant Erin Devivies and LEUT Casey Callahan who are both currently on exchange at HMAS Albatross.
Australia's oldest surviving Victoria Cross recipient, Keith Payne also made the journey from Queensland to be part of the service, as did George Cross recipient Michael Pratt, while "Spike" Jones and "Mak" Makila, KPVCVBG members, who were onboard Melbourne at the time of the collision were also present.
Chaplain Jenny Schleusener led the service, while CAPT Rivera gave the official address in which he outlined the Frank E. Evans' history and how the destroyer and Melbourne collided in the South China Sea at 3am on June 3, 1969, during operations.
"We commemorate the service of the USS Frank E. Evans and the men and women who served abroad and the ultimate sacrifice made by the 74 sailors in 1969," he said.
"It's a tragic story when our warriors die in action other than in direct combat, but we know that military operations are dangerous whether in combat or not.
"While accidents sometimes happen and we grieve the loss of life, we know that exercises and operations that we do with our allies will ultimately lead to a closer partnership.
"Partnerships with those we call friends.
"We commemorate those who died on the Frank E. Evans but we celebrate their dedication and mission focus.
"While their loss was unfortunate it has brought us together today.
"As we face today's challenges, I think we can confidently say our countries have never been closer.
"If we are called to fight we know our soldiers, sailors, airmen and marines have the same dedication as they did in 1969, if not more.
"Together we will prevail."
Advertisement
A number of wreaths were laid, while HMAS Albatross Executive Officer Commander Tim Rutherford performed the ode.
The honour guard from HMAS Albatross, included a firing gun salute after the playing of TAPS, the United State's official "Song of Remembrance".
The service concluded with the signing of the Australian and US anthems.
It's estimated around 200 personnel from Nowra's HMAS Albatross was onboard Melbourne at the time of the collision, including Skyhawk aircraft from 805 Squadron, Tracker aircraft from 816 Squadron along with their associated squadron personnel support and Wessex Helicopters, from the 817 Squadron, which were providing search and rescue capabilities.
We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.
Advertisement
Robert Crawford is a senior journalist at the South Coast Register, for Australian Community Media . Everyone's got a story, what's yours? Email robert.crawford@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Robert Crawford is a senior journalist at the South Coast Register, for Australian Community Media . Everyone's got a story, what's yours? Email robert.crawford@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.