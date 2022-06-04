South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

How one Nowra resident has mastered the art of growing chokos

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
June 4 2022 - 12:06am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LOCO FOR CHOKOS: Col Lidicoat started growing choko vines in his backyard ten years ago and loves the bumpy fruits for their versatility.

Forget smashed avocado on toast, Col Liddicoat begins his day with his famous choko relish on toast, with a slice of Jarlsberg cheese too, of course.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Grace is a reporter for the South Coast Register.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.