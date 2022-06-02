South Coast Register

Mailbox - June 6: Letters to the editor

Updated June 6 2022 - 3:49am, first published June 2 2022 - 10:48pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PIC OF THE WEEK: The US flag is lowered following inaugural USS Frank E. Evans commemoration service in the Shoalhaven.

'Bring it on'

Prime minister Anthony Albanese has promised to make Australia a "renewable energy superpower".

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.