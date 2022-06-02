The long-dreamt about Bomaderry off-leash dog park project is becoming a reality with work starting at the Thurgate Oval location.
Kylie Knight, of Bomaderry Community Inc, who has been one of the driving forces behind the project said it was exciting to see work underway.
Advertisement
"A lot of people have wanted such a facility in Bomaderry for a long time," Ms Knight said.
"People have wanted something like this for years and years to provide somewhere safe for dogs to play off-leash.
"It's fantastic to see work underway for the project on the decommissioned fields of Thurgate Oval which will reactivate an empty community space in the heart of Bomaderry."
Read more:
She said it is actually hoped to be able to use the 400 linear metre facility by the end of the month.
"It will not be the finished product, but it will be available for use and a lot of other features will be added and established," she said.
The $75,000 project has been made possible through grants funding from NSW Community Building Partnerships and the financial support of Shoalhaven City Council.
"The project has received overwhelming support from volunteers, dog enthusiasts and local businesses," Ms Knight said.
"We have received a lot of in kind support from a number of local businesses and with volunteers' contribution that support is valued at more than $200,000."
Ms Knight said the real push for the "Bomo Dog Bowl" has really gained momentum since 2019 and the support from local businesses and the community has been huge.
This week earthmoving company Druce DP started establishing the vital fresh drinking water supply into the site.
Fence posts have already been installed and the top and bottom rails will soon be installed. That will be followed by the installation of the fencing material.
"John Druice, of Druce DP has been a major supporter of the project from day one," Ms Knight said.
"Druce DP is providing the essential construction works to the park project. This week John and his team have been navigating the muddy worksite - 'dog bowl by name, dog bowl by nature' - to feed fresh drinking water into the fenced enclosure.
"This is a volunteer-led project that would simply not be possible without the dedicated support of community champions like John Druce."
Advertisement
While the irony of running more water into the currently saturated oval is not lost on Ms Knight, she said that one of the most critical inclusions in any fenced off-leash dog park is clean, fresh water for dogs to drink.
"Summer will be here before you know it and when dry conditions are back - and we know they will be - doggos will be able to enjoy a long, cool drink after a good race and tear around," she said.
Last month Mr Druce was formally recognised for his contribution to the Thurgate Oval Dog Park by Kiama MP Gareth Ward in a Community Recognition Statement to Parliament.
We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.
Robert Crawford is a senior journalist at the South Coast Register, for Australian Community Media . Everyone's got a story, what's yours? Email robert.crawford@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Robert Crawford is a senior journalist at the South Coast Register, for Australian Community Media . Everyone's got a story, what's yours? Email robert.crawford@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.