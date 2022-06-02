Australia's private hospitals stepped up during the COVID-19 pandemic, taking on almost a third more public hospital patients than 2019-20 to ease the burden on the public system, according to newly released data.
The Australian Institute of Health and Welfare (AIHW) 'MyHospitals' update releases data on hospital admissions in 2020-2021, and showed during the first COVID-19 pandemic public patients treated by private hospitals increased from 236,000 to more than 310,000.
Ramsay Health Care's 62-bed Nowra Private Hospital performed more than 1500 additional surgeries during the pandemic.
"Nowra Private Hospital has been assisting the public hospital system during the COVID-19 pandemic, taking on public patients since September 2020," a Ramsay spokesperson said.
"To date, we've performed more than 1500 surgeries for public patients at Nowra Private Hospital in specialities including orthopaedics, general surgery, ophthalmology, urology and more."
Commissioned in 1980 the facility provides acute surgical and medical services, rehabilitation, and day surgery services.
Australian Private Hospitals Association (APHA) CEO Michael Roff said the data shows the significant contribution of private hospitals to the pandemic response.
"We said at the time the private hospital viability guarantee was announced that private hospitals were 'stepping up to the plate and doing whatever is required to help the country get through this pandemic'. And the data shows that's exactly what we did.
"The number of public patients treated by private hospitals increased from 236,515 to 312,527."
That amounts to private hospitals increasing public patient separations by 32 per cent in 2020-21.
"In addition, private hospitals increased the number of patients they treated in intensive care units from 36,387 to 52,518," Mr Roff said.
"Private hospitals provided one in three of all ICU separations, an increase of 44 per cent, and 18 per cent of all separations where patients required continuous ventilatory support, up from 16.5 per cent.
Mr Roff said the data does not separate COVID-19 ICU days from those occurring from other surgery, but says the significant increase shows the public system would not have coped without private hospital assistance.
"Despite private hospitals getting back to performing procedures as quickly as possible following restrictions on surgery, with surgical interventions up almost 15 per cent, from 1,473,605 admissions in 2019-20 increasing to 1,691,215 in 2020-21, much of this progress has already been wiped out.
"Data released by the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority last week showed more than 390,000 anticipated private hospital admissions in the past two years did not occur.
"Over 100,000 of these 'missing episodes' were added in the first three months of 2022 alone, further increasing elective surgery wait times.
"All the gains made in reducing the elective surgery backlog in 2021 have been wiped out by surgery restrictions put in place during the Omicron wave. Now we must start again."
Mr Roff said the elective surgery backlog would continue to be a concern in both public and private hospitals for the foreseeable future with the issue exacerbated by critical health workforce shortages.
