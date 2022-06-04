South Coast Register

Leaf blowers on a windy day serve no purpose

Jackie Meyers
By Jackie Meyers
June 4 2022 - 4:23am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Leaf blowers on a windy day serve no purpose

I don't know about you but I'm all electioned out.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jackie Meyers

Jackie Meyers

Editor

Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.