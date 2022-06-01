South Coast Register
Nowra Players reprise company favourite Little Shop of Horrors

JM
By Jorja McDonnell
Updated June 1 2022 - 7:32am, first published 7:00am
DEADLY FUN: Nowra Players will premiere Little Shop of Horrors next Friday, June 10. Picture: Jorja McDonnell.

A giant carnivorous plant is taking over the Nowra Players Theatre, as the company prepares to premiere camp-horror classic Little Shop of Horrors.

JM

Jorja McDonnell

Journalist

Jorja reports across the Eurobodalla and Shoalhaven, for the Bay Post and South Coast Register. Previously, she was a journalist in outback Queensland.

Local News

