A giant carnivorous plant is taking over the Nowra Players Theatre, as the company prepares to premiere camp-horror classic Little Shop of Horrors.
It's been two decades since the company last played the hit Broadway musical, and the current cast is bursting with excitement ahead of next week's opening night.
Tom Johnston has stepped into the starring role of Seymour Krelborn, the hapless florist who comes across a mysterious plant. He said the show will delight both theatre lovers and film buffs alike.
"The audience can expect a bloodthirsty plant, some beautiful singing and harmonies, and a very tongue-in-cheek look at some old B-grade horror movies," he said.
Little Shop of Horrors made its big screen debut in 1960, and was first given the musical theatre treatment in 1982; a film adaptation of the musical came out in 1986.
Nowra Players' production includes a cast and crew of 20 members, including husband and wife team Tony and Michelle Greber.
Together, the pair play Audrey Two - the other star of the show. Mrs Greber provides Audrey Two's voice, while Mr Greber puppeteers the plant.
While Michelle is a local veteran of the stage - she has tread the boards with Nowra Players for almost three decades - Tony is usually found assisting backstage. Little Shop of Horrors marks his first 'on stage' performance.
So what keeps them coming back for four shows a year? It's the fun-loving company.
"We have made so many friends here - they're practically family."
Little Shop of Horrors will open at the Nowra Players Theatre on June 10. It will run until June 25.
For dates and tickets, visit Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre online or at the box office.
Jorja reports across the Eurobodalla and Shoalhaven, for the Bay Post and South Coast Register. Previously, she was a journalist in outback Queensland.
