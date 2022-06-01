With the winter chill well and truly setting in this week, a team of local real estate agents has launched a community appeal for homeless Shoalhaven residents.
Staff at LJ Hooker Sanctuary Point/Vincentia have partnered with Supported Accommodation and Homelessness Services Shoalhaven Illawarra (SAHSSI) to run a collection of much-needed winter items.
The two offices are gathering donations of sweatshirts, tracksuit pants, blankets, sheets, and ugg boots - which will be donated to SAHSSI and given to those in need.
Leasing administrator Kristy Dean has been leading the charge at Vincentia; while this is the team's first collection for the homeless hub, she said the group often runs collection drives when local groups need a hand.
"I thought it would be a good idea coming into winter... we hope to collect as much as we can because there's so many people in need, especially now," she said.
The LJ Hooker offices at Vincentia and Sanctuary Point will be collecting good quality winter items over the next three weeks.
Community members can drop off their donations at either office during opening hours.
Once SAHSSI moves into its new home on Plunkett St in Nowra, the LJ Hooker team will deliver all of the donations for distribution.
Jorja reports across the Eurobodalla and Shoalhaven, for the Bay Post and South Coast Register. Previously, she was a journalist in outback Queensland.
