Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre presents: Re-Connection, the family-friendly mini festival

Updated May 30 2022 - 6:23am, first published 6:00am
ART AND MUSIC: Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre will hold its family-friendly mini festival, Re-Connection this Sunday, June 5. Pictures: supplied.

Art, music, picnics, games, and a brand new space to explore - Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre's next family festival has the makings of a great day out.

