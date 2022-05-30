Art, music, picnics, games, and a brand new space to explore - Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre's next family festival has the makings of a great day out.
This Sunday the new-look centre will hold Re-Connection, a free community event celebrating all things new and exciting in the entertainment precinct.
Featuring live and local music from Cambewarra's own Annaliese Szota, plus plenty of kid-friendly activities, the festival is billed as an afternoon of fun, music, and adventure.
On top of all that, Re-Connection will include the official unveiling of Phases, the new sculpture by Greer Taylor.
Ms Taylor said the new piece of public art has taken inspiration from nature, and is intended to challenge the way we think - the piece is all about perspective.
"The curves of the moon as she passes through her phases together with the lines created by the lapping of water at the edge of a river provided inspiration for the transitional curves used in the work," she said.
"I also wanted the create a work that challenged how we think - the structure of the work itself contains a dilemma: if two people stand on either side of the work viewing its entirety they see the same transition of curves... yet if they both stand opposite each other at one end, what they are seeing is same but different.
"At a time when we are increasingly fixing our views and calling other's views 'wrong' this dilemma suggests that maybe we should step back and see that we are in fact seeing the same thing."
Re-Connection will run at the Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre this Sunday, June 5, from 11.30am to 2.30pm.
