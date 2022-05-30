Murrays boardwalk and Murrays boat ramp have reopened to Booderee National Park visitors.
The construction to replace the boardwalk began in February this year with the aim of improving accessibility, safety and amenity.
Work includes new fencing, ramps, steps and lighting along with major engineering for the foundations.
Booderee National Park Manager Luke Scott said the new Murrays Beach boardwalk and boat ramp both reopened last weekend.
"We're delighted to reopen Murrays boardwalk and boat ramp and I'd like to thank the Shoalhaven community for their patience and understanding during construction," Mr Scott said.
"Local, majority Indigenous-owned contractor ALI Civil faced unprecedented rainfall while undertaking the replacement of this key piece of Booderee infrastructure while also dealing with storms and large seas.
"The Jervis Bay area received more than 1230mm of rain, more than the entire yearly average, between February and the end of April.
"In March alone, a record 544.2mm of rain was recorded - 381 per cent above the average for that month and smashing the previous March record of 376.4mm.
"We now look forward to visitors enjoying the improved accessibility, safety and amenity of the new boardwalk provides and reopening the boat ramp."
