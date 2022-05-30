The razor-edge seat of Gilmore highlights the importance of casting a vote correctly, with thousands of informal votes ending up in the ballot box.
As of noon on Monday, Labor's Fiona Phillips had crept ahead of the Liberals' Andrew Constance by 142 votes, after starting the day more than 200 behind.
Advertisement
The count is likely to continue to at least Friday, the final day for postal votes to arrive to be considered eligible.
The vote may not have been so close had more people taken care to cast their vote properly.
In the Gilmore electorate, there were 4896 informal votes - 4.42 per cent of all votes cast.
Even just a thousand of those votes going to one candidate or another would have created a wider margin in the counting.
In the three Illawarra seats, however, that was the lowest number of informals.
There were 4959 cast in Cunningham and 5187 in Whitlam.
In terms of the booth count of first preference votes Mr Constance finished well ahead of Ms Phillips.
The former NSW Transport Minister came out on top in first preferences at 47 of the booths in the Gilmore electorate, compared just 14 that went Ms Phillips' way.
However, there were a number of booths where the first preference vote was tight.
In five of Mr Constance's booths, the margin was less than 10 votes, while two of Ms Phillips' booths had the same small margin.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover transport and infra Infrastructure for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If he's not writing, he's reading.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover transport and infra Infrastructure for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If he's not writing, he's reading.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.