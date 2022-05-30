South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

Seat of Gilmore affected by thousands of informal votes

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated May 30 2022 - 5:20am, first published 5:18am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
In the tight race for Gilmore there were thousands of informal votes cast. Picture: Anna Warr

The razor-edge seat of Gilmore highlights the importance of casting a vote correctly, with thousands of informal votes ending up in the ballot box.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover transport and infra Infrastructure for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If he's not writing, he's reading.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.