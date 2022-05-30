Six direct descendants of Boer War veterans attended the Nowra RSL-Sub Branch Boer War Day commemorative service in Nowra on Sunday.
Around 40 people gathered in Rauch Park, in the Nowra CBD, for the annual service.
Among the guests, who each laid a wreath, were two sons and four grandchildren of Boer War veterans.
Don and Ross Thomson commemorated their father James Reiby Thomson, while "Spike" Jones remembered his grandfather Ernest Edwards Waterson, Mal Stevens his grandfather Matthew Leigh, Maz Bevan-Williams her grandfather Jackson Hawksby and Marienne Faull her grandfather Charles William Walker.
The service started in spectacular fashion with a fly-over from a 723 Squadron EC-135 helicopter from HMAS Albatross.
Sunday's service marked the 120th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Vereenging which brought the war to a close.
Nowra RSL Sub-Branch president Robert Grant said the Boer War has an important place in the nation's history.
"More than 50 people from the Shoalhaven fought in the Boer War," he said.
"And we acknowledge the descendants of all veterans of the South African War.
"The aim of Boer War Day is to remember the 23,000 men and women who served in South Africa from Australia, alongside 6000 New Zealanders.
"We also remember the thousands that died."
Mr Grant said six Australians were awarded the Victoria Cross and 61 were awarded bravery medals
The commemoration address was given by HMAS Albatross Executive Officer, Commander Tim Rutherford.
"Of the 23,000 Australian men and women who served, 6500 were from NSW," he said.
"And nearly 1000 made the ultimate sacrifice.
"The indication of the remote and inhospitable nature of the testing theatre of war was that as many soldiers died of disease and accident as they did from their wounds.
"The Boer War was the first full commitment of troops by all Australian colonies for a foreign war.
"And the formation of the Australian Commonwealth on January 1, 1901 became our country's first military involvement as a nation."
CMDR Rutherford said while many believe the First World War is a time that they should commemorate as proving them self identifiably as Australians on the international stage by their sacrifice in battle and their service in war, it was in fact, a conflict that ended some 12 years earlier that helped form, part of our modern Australian character and institutions.
"This Boer War was a pivotal event in Australian history," he said.
"The war was fought at a time of growing national consciousness for an Australia, declaring its own nationhood," he said.
"The war was comparatively short when compared to other subsequent wars, beginning on October 11, 1899, and concluding after almost two and half years on May 31, 1902 with the signing of the Treaty of Vereenging."
He explained how Australian troops initially left home shores fighting as colonial state troops, but returned as Australians after the declaration of a single Commonwealth Federation in January 1901.
"The colonial troops were valued for their ability to shoot and ride," he said.
"While the Boer War did not itself generate an Anzac legend, Australian troops who took part can be considered the fathers of Anzac."
He said one of the most significant outcomes from Australia's participation in the Boer War was from that time on the Australian Government has insisted on Australian troops being kept together in Australian formation, commanded by Australia officers wherever practicable and that appointed Australian national commanders would have the right of access to the Australian Government over any issues.
"This model was critical during the two world wars and was an essential precondition of the development of the Anzac spirit," he said.
Prayers were led by HMAS Albatross Chaplin, Captain Max Walker, and Salvation Army Lieutenant Matthew Sutcliffe, while bugler Peter Williams, who only days earlier had been in hospital after suffering a fall, again performed the Last Post and Rouse, all on his historic Boer War bugle.
