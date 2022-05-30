Police hold serious concerns for the safety and welfare of a woman and her children who have gone missing from the Illawarra.
Liberty Ruhl, 27, was reported missing to Lake Illawarra police on Friday, May 27 after leaving an address in Dapto, having last been seen at 4.30am that morning.
It is believed Liberty is with her children, six-year-old boy Jakhai and one-year-old girl Harmony.
Liberty is described as being of Caucasian appearance, 160 to 170 centimetres tall with a slim build and long blonde or light brown hair.
It is believed she is driving a black Mazda CX-7 station wagon.
Liberty is known to frequent the Illawarra region and Nowra area, but she also has ties to Western Australia and it is understood she has intentions to travel there.
Anyone with information on Liberty's whereabouts is urged to contact Lake Illawarra police on 4232 5599 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
