A community drop-in information session will be held this week to provide an update on an innovative bioenergy facility proposed for east of Nowra
The Innovating Energy Nowra Bioenergy Facility Project will see manure from 18 local dairy farms at Terara, Numbaa, Pyree and Brundee, used to generate renewable electricity and biofertiliser.
The facility is planned for 54 Terara Road, Terara, 2.2km east of Nowra, the site of the old Nowra Wastewater Treatment Plant, which has now been redeveloped further east on the same location.
The facility is designed to treat cow manure and clean food waste and convert it to nutrient rich biofertiliser and renewable electricity.
Local dairy farms will participate in the project by providing manure from their dairy farms, with the plant also having the capacity to utilise food and food processing waste from businesses on the South Coast as a feedstock to produce methane.
Electrical power generation output will be around 2.2 Megawatts.
The project is being developed with the help of grant assistance under the federal coalition government's Microgrid Energy Initiative.
Innovating Energy is an Australian company that develops, owns, and operates industrial scale bioenergy plants that produce renewable energy from agriculture and food waste.
The company has formed joint ventures with European technology companies and system suppliers who have more than 20 years of experience designing, building, and operating ultra-modern industrial biogas plants and biorefineries, that produce clean energy (biogas/biomethane), clean water, high-quality fertiliser from organic wastes.
The project will be assessed under the NSW State Significant Development planning process.
A scoping report for the project was prepared in August 2021, with the Secretary's Environmental Assessment Requirements (SEARs) for the Project issued in September last year.
An Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) and Social Impact Assessment (SIA) are currently being prepared to assess social and environmental impacts of the project in line with these SEARs.
It is anticipated that the EIS for the project will be lodged with the NSW Department of Planning and Environment in the third quarter of this year.
As part of this process, Innovating Energy has engaged EMAP Consulting to prepare the EIS.
The planned community information drop-in session will be held at the Nowra School of Arts Annex, 12 Berry Street, Nowra on Thursday (June 2) between 3pm-7pm.
A project website has also been established to provide the community with further information, and includes an online community feedback form at www.nowrabioenergy.com.au.
Robert Crawford is a senior journalist at the South Coast Register, for Australian Community Media . Everyone's got a story, what's yours? Email robert.crawford@austcommunitymedia.com.au
