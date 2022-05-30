In just the last term of this Liberal and National Government (since 2019) 10 new major coal and gas projects have been approved. The combined scope 1 and 2 emissions of these projects - the ones generated here in Australia - would wipe out the gains Matt Kean said would be delivered by his Renewable Energy Roadmap over the next 10 years. Those emissions are dwarfed by what will be created overseas when our coal and gas is burnt.