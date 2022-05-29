The Access Storage team raced back into the winning position at the Nowra Velo Club's Optus Series criteriums on Sunday.
Two grade wins, a second and a third position were the top scores for Access ahead of the Hanlon Windows team with one grade win, a second and a third position as their leading scores.
Grade winners on this program were Curtis Trkulja (Allen Price and Scarratts) in A grade, Steve Gendek (Access Storage) in B grade, Doug Gray (Access Storage) in C grade with Jamie Overton (Hanlon Windows) taking out the D grade win.
Overton was the first winner on the day when he won D grade ahead of Dave Gray, who has recently returned out of form from a sailing holiday.
Shellharbour triathlete, Skye Bell crossed the line in third position, ahead of Michael Thompson (Allen Price and Scarratts), Jo Chalain (Access), Pat McGill (Hanlon) and Greg Showell (Allen Price and Scarratts).
Access took the next win with Doug Gray in C grade.
Gray jumped ahead of the field through the final lap to score a 10 length win over his team mate, Trent Wiseman. Adrian McMillan (Coffeeliscious) was a close third.
Gary Bryce (Coffeeliscious) was fourth ahead of Alexis Bell (Nowra Velo), Bill Stahlhut (Access), Amelia Trkulja (Nowra Velo), Jon Schol (Coffeeliscious), Frank Neri (Hanlon), Jose Pereira (Access) and Rob Pickard (Coffeeliscious).
The combined A and B grade field started in a quiet way until Gavin Nethery (Hanlon) lit the fuse and had the riders strung out and chasing gaps.
Trkulja crossed to Nethery and the remainder of the field were still chasing.
After three more laps, Trkulja took off on a solo chase that would see him go a lap ahead on the entire field with the exception of Nethery.
After Trkulja had the race won and Nethery was securing second position, Steve Gendek (Access) took the sprint for third over the line ahead of Ben Wallis (Access) and Brad Oaten (NVC).
Mitchell Blackburn (Illawarra CC) finished sixth ahead of Jason Spence (Hanlon) and Mark Williams (Hanlon).
The Access Storage team have a firm grip on the overall team points after this round seven of the series, ahead of equal placed Allen Price and Scarratts and Hanlon Windows. Coffeeliscious, the series winning team of the previous two years is in fourth position, struggling with team member absenteeism.
Access team riders Doug Gray and Ben Wallis hold the two top positions in the individual points classification.
Local racing will continue next Sunday, starting from the Albatross Aviation Technology Park at 8.30am.
