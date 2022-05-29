The Currarong Art Trail continues to grow in visitor participation.
As always, the talented artists of Currarong proudly open their studios on the first Saturday of each month between 10am and 2pm to present their latest works of art.
This is a wonderful way to discover art, hearing first hand and directly from the artist themselves what inspired them to create; or the story behind; each piece of art on display.
This Saturday, June 4, seven studios showcasing the work of 11 artists will be open. You'll be delighted by the vast array of art created across diverse media.
A must this Saturday is a visit to studio two, where artist Kurt Brereton will be doing a book launch and limited edition signing between 10am-2pm.
Kurt works across visual arts, writing and poetry, engaging with his home area of the Shoalhaven on the NSW coast to focus attention on landscapes and events that are all fertile fodder for his slow art approach.
Using many media layers, Kurt builds an archaeology of impacts in the landscape for the viewer's close inspection, with art encompassing a way of being in the world.
He uses the dynamic term "Inclinations" to gather together different voices and modes of writing - poems, stories, captions, aphorisms.
Often humorous, heartfelt and critical, his latest book extends like mangrove roots to paintings, drawings, photographs and spoken word.
It's free and no registration is required to participate in the colour and splendour of the Currarong Art Trail.
All you have to do is
1. Go to the website www.currarongartrail.com.au
2. Choose the artists you would like to visit
3. Note their studio numbers and addresses
4. Download the Art Trail Map
5. Plan your walk/drive around the village from studio to studio.
Visit one studio or all of the open studios between 10am and 2pm on the first Saturday of each month.
For more information go to www.currarongarttrail.com.au
