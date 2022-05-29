South Coast Register
Kurt Brereton book launch part of Currarong Art Trail activities this Saturday

Updated May 31 2022 - 2:28am, first published May 29 2022 - 9:30pm
STUNNING WORK: Currarong artist Kurt Brereton will open his studio this Saturday as part of the Currarong Art Trail. Brereton's opening will include a book launch and limited edition signing between 10am-2pm.

The Currarong Art Trail continues to grow in visitor participation.

