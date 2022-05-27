Volunteers recognised for efforts by local Meals on Wheels branch

The volunteers that make Nowra Bomaderry Meals on Wheels possible were celebrated and recognised last week for their selfless effort and service they bring to the region.
Over 40 members of the Nowra Bomaderry MOW branch gathered last Friday afternoon to recognise the important role of volunteers in the organisation as part of Volunteers Week 2022.
Advertisement
READ MORE:
Board Director and Service Manager for the local Shoalhaven branch, Luke Sikora said that MOW is built on the back of hardworking volunteers who go above and beyond each and every day to deliver a much needed service to our community.
"I am truly in awe of the work our volunteers undertake across our community each and every day," Mr Sikora said.
"Often, our volunteer drivers are the only social interaction our clients may have that week. which makes our service so important."
"Particularly as many across the South Coast are still feeling the effect of COVID-19 lockdown."
It was reported by many volunteers that during the peak of lockdown, isolation had a big impact on a number of clients throughout the region.
For some, it was their only social interaction, the fact they weren't able to properly engage with their weekly volunteers took a massive toll as those conversations mean a lot.
"Volunteers Week is an opportunity to come together and recognise the work each of our volunteers undertake across our community," Mr Sikora said.
MOW volunteer, Rhonda McNally, who recently contributed additional time and her home grown produce to supply our SES with lunches during the recent floods was given particular praise and recognition.
Nathan Dimitrievich was also given special recognition for his contributions as the eyes and ears of the technology behind the branch.
North Shoalhaven MOW is a volunteer organisation, who are always looking for more hands on deck to make a difference.
"We simply could not do what we do without our hardworking volunteers," Mr Sikora said.
"I encourage anyone who wants to make difference to call our office on 4422 5111 or visit our website at northshoalhavenmeals.org.au."
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.