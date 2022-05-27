South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

Innovative autonomous technologies put to the test in Jervis Bay

By Andrew Herring
Updated May 27 2022 - 12:39am, first published 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

More than 40 innovative autonomous technologies are being tested and evaluated in the waters off Jervis Bay, at sea in the nearby East Australian Exercise Area, and in the skies above.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.