What's on in the Shoalhaven this week

Live Music
Our Town Festival
Ulladulla's Dunn and Lewis Centre will be transformed into a festival ground for Our Town: a show with a mega line up. The show is featuring major Aussie artists Hockey Dad and Taka Perry, along with regional acts Raised as Wolves, and Chloe Dadd. Our Town is a fundraising festival, with all profits going straight to community causes; the festival is also committed to being zero waste. Tickets are available online.
Art Trail
Meet the local creatives
Take a peek at the creative process on the Currarong Art Trail. Currarong's artists are looking forward to welcoming you into their homes, studios and workspaces on the first Saturday of every month. Artists' spaces are open on 4 June, 10am to 2pm. Before setting off, check the website to plan your trail journey.
Trivia Time
Supporting Nowra CWA
Rally your team and put on those thinking caps, because Nowra CWA is hosting trivia with a side of scones. The fundraising trivia afternoon will support the important work of the CWA, from community assistance to high-level advocacy. Put together a team of up to six mates, and book your table; tickets are $20, and include afternoon tea. Saturday, June 4, from 1pm, at the CWA Rooms (39 Berry St, Nowra).
Fab Fun
Drag Queen Bingo
Spice up your Saturday night with Drag Queen Bingo. Enjoy bingo hosted by Wollongong drag royalty Ellawarra amd Roxee. This isn't your nana's bingo! Bring your markers for this two and a half hours of fun, laughs, bingo and prizes. Saturday, June 4 at The Country Club St George's Basin. Tickets are $20, balls drop at 7pm.
Market Weekend
Shop local in your town
Whether you're after farm fresh veg, more plants for the garden, or locally crafted homewares, your nearest market is bound to have it. This week, there's the Berry Farmers Market (Thursday, 3-6pm), Milton Farmers Market (Saturday, 8.30-11.30am), Culburra Beach Monthly Markets (Sunday, 8am-2pm), The Berry Markets (Sunday, 8.30am-2.30pm), and The Mill Market at Pyree (Sunday, 10am-3pm).
Art Show
Earthborn exhibition
Nowra's talented woodcrafters, potters, and spinners and weavers are joining forces for their major exhibition: Creative Moments - Earthborn. Taking inspiration from our natural world, the team of creatives has crafted hundreds of intricate and clever pieces in their chosen mediums. Visit Shoalhaven Regional Gallery from June 4 -25.
First Look
Re-connection at SEC
Check out the new-look Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre, while celebrating local artists. Re-connection, the family friendly mini festival, will feature local artists and musicians plus plenty of games and arts activities for the kids. Pack a picnic and join in the fun! Sunday, June 5, 11.30am to 2.30pm, in the Entertainment Centre forecourt.
Coming Up
Little Shop of Horrors
A lovesick hero, a bloodthirsty plant, a mouth watering musical. Nowra Players present: Little Shop of Horrors. In this dazzling revival, the beloved story of hapless florist Seymour and his carnivorous singing plant is brought to life in outrageous technicolour. Opening Friday, June 10 at the Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre. Book your tickets online or at the box office.
Coming Up
Viking Festival
Sussex Inlet will be transformed into a traditional Viking village this month, in celebration of the town's Scandinavian heritage. Bring the whole family for a full day of fun at the annual Viking Festival. Check out the traditional Viking village and wooden boat flotilla, sample the food market, try fun activities in the kids' zone, enjoy some live music at the Danish beer garden, and take in a Galamban Aboriginal cultural experience with weaving and story telling. Saturday, June 11, 9am to 7.45pm.
Jorja reports across the Eurobodalla and Shoalhaven, for the Bay Post and South Coast Register. Previously, she was a journalist in outback Queensland.
