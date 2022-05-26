Several Group Seven fixtures moved due to unplayable grounds

With the recent streak of bad weather in the region, matches last weekend significantly damaged a number of teams home grounds.
Albion Park's, Centenary Field, home of the Eagles, was one such venue to seen significant damage from their match last weekend against the Milton-Ulladulla Bulldogs.
Advertisement
READ MORE:
While the field initially held up well post game, the continuing rainfall in the days after left the grounds in even worse condition and forced the closure of the venue.
As a result, four Group Seven matches have been moved to Loseby Park, Bowral.
These matches include:
The first grade match between the Albion Park-Oak Flats Eagles against the Kiama Knights.
The second grade match of the same two teams.
The U18s Southern Highlands Storm against the U18s Milton-Ulladulla Bulldogs
As well as the U18s Albion Park-Oak Flats Eagles, who are taking on the U18 Gerringong Lions Red.
With other damaged fields in the region, stayed tuned for further updates if any other games are moved.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.