ANYONE in and around the Nowra CBD, especially near the Nowra Uniting Church, on Wednesday afternoon might well have wondered what was going on.
A cherry picker was raised next to the large conifer in front of the church on the corner of Berry and Junction streets.
Advertisement
No, it wasn't there to give the 'local landmark' a haircut.
It was in fact part of a new joint initiative of the Shoalhaven Suicide Prevention and Awareness Network (SSPAN) and the Nowra Uniting Church, promoting mental health awareness and is part of the Blue Tree Project.
Read more:
As part of the project, 1600 solar powered lights are being installed in and around the massive tree, which will eventually light up blue in the dark.
Local, Chris Hobbs, of C&S Tree Services donated the use of a cherry picker and helped electrician Mick Finch, of SchMick Energy, with the light's installation.
After charging all day from the sun, the blue lights will be lit up all night and at this stage will be permanently on display.
A number of the lights were installed late Wednesday, with the remainder set to be installed in coming days.
Secretary of the Uniting Church Council, Cathie Cochrane said the project is all about raising the community awareness of mental health issues and asking that important question R U OK.
"See it as a conversation starter to have those important conversations," Mrs Cochrane said.
Originally the plan was to paint a dead tree next to the Princes Highway at Meroo blue as part of the project, but constant rain since February has made that site unapproachable.
After more discussions, the prominent location in the heart of Nowra was decided upon.
The solar light idea has been made possible thanks to a grant from the Illawarra Presbytery of the Uniting Church.
"It is all about raising community awareness and to highlight the fact it is ok to ask questions especially R U OK?" Mrs Cochrane said.
"All people are valued, and it provides a beacon of hope to shine in the dark for the whole community. Encouraging the community to have those conversations."
Advertisement
So watch the space - in coming days as the installation work is completed, the huge tree will light up blue at night.
There are 799 trees so far registered with the Blue Tree Project (www.bluetreeproject.com.au) - which has been established as a legacy to Jayden Whyte, a young Western Australian man who took his own life in 2018.
His sister began the project and all across Australia dead trees painted blue act as beacons of hope and conversation starters, with blue trees now dotted across Australia and other parts of the world.
There are already a number of blue trees in the Shoalhaven - there is one on the third hole at the Sussex Inlet Golf Course, while others are located at the South Coast Correctional Centre at South Nowra, at Ulladulla and Cudmirrah Beach.
We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.
Advertisement
Robert Crawford is a senior journalist at the South Coast Register, for Australian Community Media . Everyone's got a story, what's yours? Email robert.crawford@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Robert Crawford is a senior journalist at the South Coast Register, for Australian Community Media . Everyone's got a story, what's yours? Email robert.crawford@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.