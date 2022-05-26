South Coast Register

Kangaroo Valley cricketer Colin Condon passes away, aged 79

By Alan Clark
Updated May 26 2022 - 3:32am, first published 3:23am
The late Colin Condon passed away on May 20, aged 79 years. Image: Supplied

Shoalhaven cricketers of yesteryear have been saddened to learn of the death on May 20 of Colin Cletus Condon, from Bomaderry, aged 79 years.

