Shoalhaven cricketers of yesteryear have been saddened to learn of the death on May 20 of Colin Cletus Condon, from Bomaderry, aged 79 years.
Although he may have been eligible to play in Shoalhaven's first junior competition in 1958- 59, Kangaroo Valley did not have a team and so Colin made his debut in second grade.
He snared bags of four wickets against Tomerong and Pyree, and it was as a bowler that he would make his mark.
Without formal coaching, he had a natural action and his medium-paced bowling with the new ball could be lethal.
When Valley failed to nominate a team in 1960-61, Colin was among the group of Valley lads to join Cambewarra, and after taking 6/85 in a loss to Bomaderry, he helped overcome that same club in the grand final.
The group returned to Kangaroo Valley the following season, and again won the premiership - this time against Milton.
Colin was given a taste of first grade cricket in 1962-63 when his best analysis was 6/30 against Berry.
At the start of 1963-64, he was a club delegate to association meetings and went on to have his most productive season by taking 45 second grade wickets at an average of 7.82 runs apiece.
There were 10 wickets (6/25 and 4/9) against Berry, and three other five-wicket innings.
Figures of 6/23 against Nowra in 1964-65 were his best in second grade.
Colin featured in three first grade final series - being runner-up with Berry in 1965-66 and Kangaroo Valley in 1968-69.
He then returned to the Valley seconds where his last season was 1973-74, retiring with around 250 SDCA wickets to his credit, and 10 bags of five or more.
He was the beloved husband of Beverley and much loved father and father-in-law of Tracy and John and Wayne and Vicki and adored Pop of Jake and Imogen.
Sadly missed brother and brother-in-law of Bernard and Yupin, Pat and Bob (dec), Lola (dec), Peter, Janelle and Stuart, Robyn and Paddy (dec), Mervyn and Noreen (dec), Merle and Frank (dec), Barry and Patricia and their families.
Colin's funeral service will be held in The Chapel at Shoalhaven Memorial Gardens, Worrigee Road, Worrigee on Wednesday, June 1 at 11am.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made at the service for NSW Cancer Council.
