Seven officers and sailors on HMAS Melbourne received medals for acts of bravery following the collision - Lieutenant Commander Robert Burns, 30, the George Medal for exceptionally brave conduct and gallantry in saving life at sea; LCDR Des Rogers, 37, (Commanding Officer of 817 Squadron Wessex Helicopter aircraft) the Air Force Cross for distinguished conduct in rescue operations at sea; LCDR Colin Patterson, 37, Member of the British Empire, for distinguished conduct and gallantry in rescue operations at sea; Petty Officer Engineering Mechanic Nelson Heard, 31, British Empire Medal, for gallantry in rescue operations at sea; Able Seaman Quartermaster Gunner Patrick Richardson, 20, British Empire Medal for gallantry in saving life at sea; Naval Airman Aircraft Handler Robert Winston, 21, Queen's Commendation for brave conduct in rescue operations at sea; and Engineering Mechanic Wayne Baldwin, 23, Queen's Commendation for bravery in rescue operations at sea