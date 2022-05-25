South Coast Register
Nowra service to honour those lost in USS Frank E. Evans disaster

Robert Crawford
By Robert Crawford
Updated May 25 2022 - 4:49am, first published 3:13am
DISASTER AT SEA: HMAS Melbourne after the accident in which the USS Frank E. Evans was cut in two in the South China Sea. Image: Defence

A special commemorative service to honor those lost in the collision between HMAS Melbourne and USS Frank E. Evans will be held in Nowra on Friday, June 3.

Senior Journalist

Robert Crawford is a senior journalist at the South Coast Register, for Australian Community Media . Everyone's got a story, what's yours? Email robert.crawford@austcommunitymedia.com.au

