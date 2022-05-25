South Coast Register
The margin narrows: less than 150 votes separate Gilmore candidates

JM
By Jorja McDonnell
Updated May 25 2022 - 11:25am, first published 1:00am
TOO CLOSE TO CALL: The already tight margin between candidates Andrew Constance and Fiona Phillips has narrowed further - just 145 votes separate them. Pictures: Grace Crivellaro

The race for Gilmore is the closest in Australia - just 145 votes are separating Liberal candidate Andrew Constance and Labor's Fiona Phillips at the latest count this morning.

