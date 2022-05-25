The margin narrows: less than 150 votes separate Gilmore candidates

The race for Gilmore is the closest in Australia - just 145 votes are separating Liberal candidate Andrew Constance and Labor's Fiona Phillips at the latest count this morning.
It is a margin which has only gotten thinner over recent days; currently Constance holds 50.07 per cent of the two candidate preferred basis, with a total 52,329 votes.
So far 85.3 per cent of votes have been counted. Postal votes continue to come in, and counters are yet to process around 1200 envelopes.
Postal votes which arrive before June 3 will be included in the count, meaning voters could be waiting more than a week for a final tally.
With such a narrow margin, Gilmore is nearing the threshold for a potential recount.
According to the Australian Electoral Commission, if the margin of votes between the first and second ranked candidates at the completion of the distribution of preferences is less than 100 votes, a full recount of all formal and informal ballot papers is conducted as a matter of course.
Previously, Fiona Phillips won the seat of Gilmore for Labor on a margin on 2.6 per cent.
Jorja reports across the Eurobodalla and Shoalhaven, for the Bay Post and South Coast Register. Previously, she was a journalist in outback Queensland.
