A sophisticated haven

6 Bed | 6 Bath | 6 Car
Striking in its size and captivating with its presence, this unique and refreshing home, located in one of Bomaderry's original acreage streets is a rare find. This is your opportunity to purchase a large one-of-a-kind family and entertainers home set on just over an acre.
With more than enough space to accommodate visiting family and friends the main house features a personal sanctuary in the grand large master bedroom suite where you will enjoy a generous bathroom overlooking the lush gardens, a reverse-cycle air-conditioner and access to the outdoor alfresco area.
The first-floor wing houses three bedrooms, bathroom and separate toilet and children's retreat.
Entertaining is a dream in the renovated kitchen, fitted with stainless steel appliances including electric stove and dishwashers.
The separate retreat accommodation has its own renovated kitchen, two bedrooms, two bathrooms, laundry, and sun-drenched lounge and dining room overlooking the bright luscious gardens.
Your new home provides an internal array of living and dining spaces to accommodate the whole family as well as an outdoor pergola, a large yard with established screening trees for privacy.
There is a large roundabout entry and exit and a six-car garage all on a land size of approximately 4936sqm. There is ample storage for everyone and the home offers a flexible living space with multiple air-conditioner units and ceiling fans.
Located at the end of a cul-de-sac this home offers lifestyle living close to Bomaderry shopping, schools and services, and north and south bound Princes Highway access.
